Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSK opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

