Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Up 34.9% in January

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Corporate Travel Management stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Corporate Travel Management has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

