Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,475,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,944 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.37% of Coupang worth $180,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 646.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CPNG opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 460,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807 over the last three months.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

