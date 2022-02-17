Covalent (CQT) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $107.53 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.05 or 0.07083700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,785.70 or 1.00157196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00049708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

