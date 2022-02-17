Credit Suisse AG Acquires 6,019 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of ALLETE worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,122,000 after buying an additional 191,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,163,000 after buying an additional 161,251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,699,000 after buying an additional 131,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,407,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,334,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on ALE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.
ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.
ALLETE Company Profile
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.
