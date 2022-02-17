Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Sleep Number worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $68.54 on Thursday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $67.26 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush upgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

