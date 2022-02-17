Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Avista worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth about $66,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Avista during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVA opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $37.57 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 75.45%.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

