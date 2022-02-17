Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Amdocs by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $79.73 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.