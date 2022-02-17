Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Boot Barn worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 331,662 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 165.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after buying an additional 213,856 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Boot Barn by 99.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after buying an additional 188,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT stock opened at $84.61 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. UBS Group increased their price target on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.