Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,907 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 225,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -345.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently -1,459.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.