Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Ingles Markets worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average is $74.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.60. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 28.75%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.84%.

In other Ingles Markets news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.