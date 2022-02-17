Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Ingles Markets worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average is $74.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.60. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $92.76.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.84%.
In other Ingles Markets news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ingles Markets Profile
Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.
