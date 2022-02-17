Credit Suisse AG Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of MGE Energy worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 292.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGEE opened at $72.04 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

MGEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

