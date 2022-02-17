Credit Suisse AG Has $2.27 Million Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.68 and a beta of 0.17. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.