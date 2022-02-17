Credit Suisse AG Has $2.27 Million Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 49.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 81.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 129,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 60.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 464.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHC opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.68 and a beta of 0.17.

Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

