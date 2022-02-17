Credit Suisse AG Has $2.29 Million Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Lindsay worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Lindsay by 586.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lindsay by 32.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of LNN opened at $133.00 on Thursday. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day moving average of $151.74.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

