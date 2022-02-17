Credit Suisse AG Has $2.30 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Boot Barn worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

BOOT opened at $84.61 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.03 and a 200-day moving average of $102.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

