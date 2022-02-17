Credit Suisse AG Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $563.22 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $252.14 and a one year high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $583.89 and its 200 day moving average is $486.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

