Credit Suisse AG Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Graham worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Graham by 28.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Graham by 537.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graham by 40.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Graham by 54.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its stake in Graham by 16.2% in the second quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 128,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $608.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.08. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $547.75 and a 1 year high of $685.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Graham’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

