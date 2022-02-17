Credit Suisse AG Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,968 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Paramount Group worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter worth $436,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGRE opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.12, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -164.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

