Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,498 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Noah worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOAH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 23.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 26.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Noah in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Noah by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noah alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.01.

NOAH stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.47. Noah Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $141.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.