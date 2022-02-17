Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

