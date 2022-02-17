Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of MYR Group worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

