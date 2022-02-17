Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 199,165 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 27.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 171,379 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 800,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 33,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 28.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of YPF opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

