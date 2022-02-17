Credit Suisse AG Purchases 165,228 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,520,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,228 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Denison Mines worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 100.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 143,329 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,996,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 110,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 15.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,481,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 199,211 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 68,300.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 684,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 683,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 3.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 78,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

DNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.46.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.