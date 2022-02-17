Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,785 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after buying an additional 874,941 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 733,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after acquiring an additional 325,792 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 280,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after buying an additional 245,757 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

EFSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 171,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,160. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.