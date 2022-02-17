Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,174 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of Option Care Health worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth about $197,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

