Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Energizer worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 1,537.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

NYSE:ENR opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

