Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,741 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Global Net Lease worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNL opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

