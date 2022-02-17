Credit Suisse AG Sells 199,165 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 199,165 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

YPF opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

