Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,046 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average of $76.01. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

