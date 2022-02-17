Credit Suisse AG Sells 30,741 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,741 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Global Net Lease worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 820,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,092,000 after purchasing an additional 474,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 362,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 258,690 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

