Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,003 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Axos Financial worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

