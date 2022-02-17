Credit Suisse AG Sells 43,419 Shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,419 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.76% of iShares Global Telecom ETF worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 373.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 404.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Telecom ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXP opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.10. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 12-month low of $74.72 and a 12-month high of $91.21.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.