Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,583 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after acquiring an additional 50,665 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.
Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.09. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.60. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.20.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
