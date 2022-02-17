Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,656 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Matson worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

MATX stock opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.46%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $34,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,973. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

