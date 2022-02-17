Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,144 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of JFrog worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 100.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 964.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 24.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.58. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $68.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

