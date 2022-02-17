Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of MYR Group worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after buying an additional 365,516 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group stock opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.22.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.