Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of WSFS Financial worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,976 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
WSFS stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.
WSFS Financial Company Profile
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
