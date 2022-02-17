Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) received a €26.00 ($29.55) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AD. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.93) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a 12 month high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.