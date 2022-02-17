Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €65.00 ($73.86) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.89% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($49.43) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €50.00 ($56.82).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €39.91 ($45.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.38). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.99.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.