Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRKR opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Creek Road Miners has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.
Creek Road Miners Company Profile
