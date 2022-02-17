Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRKR opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Creek Road Miners has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

