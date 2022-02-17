Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Up 36.3% in January

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 61,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $588,467.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Breaux acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $45,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,625 shares of company stock worth $103,128 and have sold 403,500 shares worth $7,274,723. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,520,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $504.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

