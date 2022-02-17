Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $220.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.00 million and the highest is $221.60 million. Criteo reported sales of $213.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $997.23 million to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.61.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. Criteo has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Criteo by 17.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

