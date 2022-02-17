CROAT Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $222,127.01 and approximately $11.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,347,189 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

