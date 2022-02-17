Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) CEO Sells $14,167.21 in Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $14,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

E Randall Chestnut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $28,909.24.

On Thursday, February 10th, E Randall Chestnut sold 17,800 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $124,956.00.

NASDAQ:CRWS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,097. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crown Crafts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts in the third quarter worth about $87,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 194.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.