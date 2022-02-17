Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to post $2.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the lowest is $2.87 billion. Crown reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $12.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crown.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Crown by 625.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 950,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,184,000 after buying an additional 819,739 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $10,957,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CCK stock opened at $124.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Crown has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $124.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.83.
Crown declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
