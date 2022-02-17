Crypto.com Coin Market Capitalization Hits $10.97 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $10.97 billion and approximately $148.92 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00038870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00107809 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007623 BTC.

CRO is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

