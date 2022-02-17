Crypto Sports (CSPN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $107,053.64

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $107,053.64 and approximately $33.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

