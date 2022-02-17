CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Short Interest Up 38.6% in January

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 23.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 451,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

CS Disco stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16.

LAW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

