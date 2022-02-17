CS Disco (LAW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect CS Disco to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:LAW opened at $40.63 on Thursday. CS Disco has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $69.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CS Disco by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 63,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

